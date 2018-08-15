A few months ago, Google announced that it will be rebranding its Google Drive storage plans into something called Google One. They opened it up for limited membership but now they’re planning to go full blast. The new/old Google product will now be available for everyone in the US who wants better deals for their cloud storage needs. Those how are on Google Drive plans that haven’t been upgraded yet will also be part of this transition but only if they live in the US (for now).

What are the changes you can expect with Google One? For one, you now have the option to subscribe to its 200GB tier that should only cost you $2.99 our month. If you need lesser than that, the 100GB plan is still there for $1.99 per month. For heavy storage users, the previous 1TB plan has been upgraded to 2TB at $9.99 per month. But if you still want to use their free storage, you can sign up for Google One for free and just get the standard 15GB for free.

In addition to storage, you’ll also be able to get access to their “team of Google Experts” that are on hand to answer your questions as relates to your whole Google experience. You will also get benefits across other Google properties, like credits on Google Play that you can use to buy games or make in-app purchases or deals for hotels that you search for in Google Search.

You will also be able to share your storage plan with five other family members. These members will be able to upload and access their own files in the storage that you allot to them and also enjoy the other Google One benefits that you enjoy as well.

It’s only in the US though that Google One will currently be available but they will also be rolling out to other countries over the next few weeks. They will also be announcing more benefits that subscribers can get from Google Store and Google Express.

SOURCE: Google