Square Enix is ready to make this holiday season a happier one for the gamers. If you are a fan of the gaming company, you’re probably dreaming of downloading most of its games. Unfortunately, the best ones are offered with premium prices. But good news, a number of Square Enix titles are offered with big discounts for a limited time aside from the Hitman Sniper we told you about yesterday. More popular games we know you’ll quickly grab are the Final Fantasy titles, Romancing SaGa 2, Chaos Rings III, Adventures of Mana, and Secret of Mana.

Romancing SaGa 2 is on sale since January 15 and will go on until January 7. It’s down to $15.99 from $17.99 on the Play Store. Since yesterday, Final Fantasy games are offered with around 50-60% discount. Listed below are the discounted prices for Android until January 2:

• FINAL FANTASY – $3.99 (from $7.99)

• FINAL FANTASY II – $3.99 (from $7.99)

• FINAL FANTASY III – $6.49 (from $12.99)

• FINAL FANTASY IV – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY V – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY VI – $7.99 (from $15.99)

• FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS – $6.99 ($13.99)

• FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS – $4.99 (from $11.99)

• FINAL FANTASY VII – $11.99 (from $15.99 until Jan 3)

• FINAL FANTASY IX – $14.99 (from $20.99 until Jan 3)

• CHAOS RINGS III – $10.99 (from $19.99 until Jan 3)

From December 21 until January 7, Adventures of Mana is now $6.99 (from $13.99) while the Secret of Mana is down to $3.99 from $7.99.

SOURCE: Square Enix