Square Enix and the guys behind Final Fantasy don’t rest as they continue to come with the best games and delivers updates that matter most to all the fans. In celebration of its first anniversary, the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is getting some important updates. Before June 29, Square Enix is rolling out giveaways and promotions that will make gameplay more fun and exciting.

Beginning June 23 and until the 28th, you can access the main story content with only half your stamina. This means you don’t have to use up all of your stamina so you can get to higher levels and engage in the story faster than ever. You may also be surprised to see the new Expeditions System that lets you dispatch units on missions to more in-game items including Trust Moogles.

You may see some login bonus as well plus increased inventory capacity. More characters will be added in time for Summer. You will meet Fina, Dark Fina, and Lid in their summer versions. Some characters from Final Fantasy X will also be joining including Rikku, Tidus, and Wakka.

In the coming days, expect special releases from Square Enix. The Special Anniversary Bundle is available with 50% discount so you can enjoy more items and rewards. Free Character Summon Draw Campaigns will bring players one 11-character Summon at no extra cost.

The Rare Summon released daily, at least from June 29 until July 26, will be offered free. Join a King Moogle Raid Event so you can fight new opponents to win some exclusive Moogle-themed goodies. You can also get rare characters with the “Vision Shard” System. If you’re part of a team, you can boost your team with 5-star unit summons.

Wait for the new dungeon to arrive in July so you’ll have more places to explore just before the new FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE is released.

Download FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS from the Google Play Store