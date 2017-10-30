When the Xperia Touch launched, we wondered how people would take to Sony’s “smart projector”. Indeed, the Xperia Touch is not just your ordinary portable short-throw projector – it also turns its projection surfaces into smart devices. With the new update to Android Nougat rolling out, Sony is also bringing gestures into play.

The Xperia Touch is getting an update to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and that will entail all the nice improvements that you get with Nougat, system-wise. But the highlight of this update is certainly the new added gesture controls. Take note that through its sensors, the Xperia Touch can already detect if a person is near and is able to turn itself on if programmed that way.

The addition of gestures will allow you to control the interface via gestures, without standing up and touching the projection surface. Just raise your hand and the Xperia Touch will know that you want to use gestures. Then with hand movements, swipes, finger clicks, and even a finger to your lips (to mute), you’re able to control the interface.

That’s pretty smart right there. It’s very, very close to what the new Xperia Hello! communication robot is for, short of the cute dance moves. Sony may be onto something here, if it chooses to explore this path for Android and mobile devices.

SOURCE: Sony