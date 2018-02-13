Expect Sony to launch its next premium flagship smartphone at the Mobile World Congress. Samsung won’t be the only to launch a premium phone as Sony is scheduled to roll out a new Xperia XZ device. A phone with almost bezel-less 5-inch screen has appeared on FCC. We said it may ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack but we’re not quite sure. We’re also expecting the Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Dual phones as the company continues to thrive as per chief exec.

This Sony Xperia XZ2 flagship may have a 4K bezel-less screen. It could also be called as the Xperia XZ2 Pro or it could be a totally different device. The name was once again sighted on HTML benchmark test that presents several information. The phone model H8116 comes equipped with a fullscreen 18:9 screen, 848 x 424 resolution, and Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The device will probably have a 4K OLED display.

The Sony H8116 or the Xperia XZ2 Pro could be equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual 18MP and 12MP main camera system, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, single-SIM and dual-SIM support, and a 3420mAh battery. The phone is IP68-rated so you know it’s durable and ready for rough use. Once unveiled, we’re expecting a June release and a $950 price tag.

A similar device was benchmarked on AnTuTu. The Sony H8266 phone runs Qualcomm 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU, 18:9 display, and 4GB RAM.

We have yet to hear confirmation but we’ll wait and see for the MWC 2018.

VIA: Gizmochina, Weibo