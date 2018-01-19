Sony recently rolled out three new mid-range devices namely the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, and the Xperia L2. These new Android phones were launched ahead of the next-gen premium flagship offering which we’re expecting will be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. We’ve seen a hands-on video so we have an idea about the 120-degree selfie cams. The phones are now up for pre-order on Best Buy in case you’re wondering.

The Sony Xperia XA2 will be available with dual SIM support. Both the XA2 and XA2 Ultra phones will have the dual-SIM version. Use two Nano SIM cards or choose to use the hybrid SIM tray to hold a microSD memory card and another SIM card.The Xperia XA2 Ultra Dual can accommodate two SIM cards and one memory card. Sony’s Xperia L2 will also have a Dual SIM version. We got all these information from the Manual User Guides provided for each of the new Xperia models.

To review, the Sony Xperia XA2 will sport a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, 23MP rear camera, 4K movie recording with 120fps slow motion video capture, 120-degree super wide-angle 8MP selfie shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Smart Stamina mode, and a 3300 mAh battery. The XA2 Ultra will almost have the same specs but with a bigger 6-inch Full HD screen and 3500mAh battery.

VIA: XPERIA Blog