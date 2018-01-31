Of the numerous OEMs that will launch new smartphones at the Mobile World Congress, Sony is one of those we’re really interested in. Last year, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium was named as the “Best New Mobile Device AT MWC 2017” so we want to know if it will keep its title. There’s also the fact competition is less tight because LG and Huawei won’t be unveiling their premium flagship offering. Of course, there’s Samsung unwrapping the Galaxy S9 and S9+ but Sony is definitely given an advantage here.

Dropping by the FCC grounds is another Sony Xperia device. A product with ID number PY7-24118Q shows a plain smartphone with a 5-inch screen and a 135 x 65mm dimensions. It appears to have smaller bezels so we’re assuming it will be near bezel-less or at least something closer. The measurement mentioned reminds us of the Sony Xperia UL from five years ago. That one had the same 5-inch FHD screen and measured 135 x 71mm.

Not much information have been given but the fact that it has reached the FCC means a new Sony Xperia device is about to be announced. This could be the Sony Xperia XZ Pro leaked a couple of weeks ago. We’ve also got the Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Dual phones with hybrid and dual SIM trays lined up for the MWC 2018.



VIA: XPERIA Blog