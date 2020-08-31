The Sony Xperia 5 II is coming. Rumor has it the smartphone will be unveiled on September 17 so we have more than a couple of weeks to gather more information. More images may be leaked as well but we pretty have a good idea about the design of the new Xperia phone. Well, nothing much may change but we’re more curious about the phone specs and features. Leaked ahead of the launch are some details. Android Headlines are saying it will be equipped with a 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display will have Full HD+ resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz touch scanning rate. The device will measure 158 x 68 x 8mm. It will run on 8GB of RAM plus a Snapdragon 865 chipset. The 128GB onboard memory can still expand via a micro SD card slot. The smartphone will offer 5G connectivity already.

The Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone will also come with a headphone jack, USB-C PD, and a 4000mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera system that is comprised of three 12MP shooters: ultra-wide f/1.7, wide f/2.2, and XX zoom lens (f/2.4). Sony will apply a 124-degree field-of-view on the ultra-wide camera plus its own OIS and EIS stabilization feature.

Watch the leaked teaser video below:

For the first time ever, Sony is said to use the Alpha technology on a smartphone. This means the phone could be DSLR-level already. It’s the same tech it now uses on some of its current bestselling professional cameras.

With a Sony Xperia phone using Sony’s more advanced tech, the next-gen Xperia 5 II could soon be at par with Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy flagship phones when it comes to the camera department. That will be an interesting development. Now let’s see how much premium Sony will put on this one.