Earlier this week, the Sony Xperia 8 Lite was introduced with mid-range specs in Japan. It followed the Sony Xperia 1 II which is now available in the US. We also remember that Sony Xperia 10 II, Sony Xperia L4, and the Sony Xperia L7. Next to be announced is the Sony Xperia 5 II as the brand’s new flagship smartphone. Well, it won’t be shown off during the IFA but it will be announced on September 17. It’s not clear if Sony is skipping IFA this year. We just know the phone won’t be ready by next week.

The Sony Xperia 5 II comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+, HDR OLED display, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The touch scanning rate is 240Hz. The phone is still compact at 158 x 68 x 8mm.

The Xperia 5 II is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. The phone’s memory is expandable with a micro SD card slot. It will be a 5G phone as evidenced by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

We can also expect a 4000mAh battery, USB-C PD, headphone jack, triple rear cameras (12MP ultra-wide(f/1.7) + 12MP wide (f/2.2) + 12MP telephoto 3X zoom lens (f/2.4), 4K HDR video recording up to 120fp plus OIS and EIS. Sony is also adding an Optical SteadyShot which is its very own OIS/EIS stabilization feature. The ultra-wide camera comes with a 124-degree field-of-view.

This Xperia 5 II could feature Sony’s Alpha technology that it’s been using on its newest cameras. It’s about time Sony comes up with something new that will compete with the Galaxy phones or the Pixel devices when it comes to the imaging department. Sony is known for its powerful cameras so we believe it can do something at par with the competition. Sony also supplies imaging sensors so the company can definitely be ahead of the other companies.

The Sony Xperia 5 II will be the next flagship Android phone from the company. The official announcement will be on September 17. Let’s wait and see for this new Xperia phone.