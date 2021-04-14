D-Day has finally come for Sony. The new Xperia phones that we’ve been mentioning here and are being teased everywhere have just been introduced. Sony has officially announced the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III phones that are meant to offer more advanced entertainment, video, and mobile photography features for content creators. These are the latest entries to our list of 5G phones available for the consumer market. The pair boasts the first variable smartphone telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD Sensor in the world.

The two also use 4K HDR OLED displays with 120Hz fefresh rate —another first in the world. The displays are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. They are powered by 4500mAh batteries and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processors. Charging is fast, reaching up to half the capacity in 30 minutes.

As described, the two are camera-focused especially with all the imaging-related features. There’s a real-time Eye AF for animals and humans and new artificial intelligence (AI) super resolution zoom technology. They still come with the Photography Pro feature that has been updated with Basic Mode.

When it comes to audio, the phones deliver louder listening experience by 40% compared to the previous models as made possible by full-stage stereo speakers. They also offer a new Audio equalizer, 360 Reality Audio, and 360 Spatial sound for a more immersive audio-listening experience.

Game Enhancer features are also present for better gaming. Included are high frame rate recording feature, an optimised V.C microphone, and a new audio equaliser. Sony’s BRAVIA HDR remastering technology is also available.

The next-generation Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 smartphones will continue to show the brand’s “leadership in imaging, display and audio technology” according to Sony Electronics’ President and COO Neal Manowitz. With these devices, Sony continues to “break new ground and provide passionate consumers with a more powerful creative device and an immersive entertainment experience like they’ve never had before—all in the palm of their hand.”

Sony has applied the technologies use on Alpha Brand cameras on these new Xperia phones. This means the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III offer almost the same level of camera expertise as those other professional cameras from Sony.

The Xperia 1 III offers Real-time Tracking while the Sony Xperia 5 III comes with advanced object tracking technology. The goal of these two are picture-perfect results even in different scenarios.

Sony brings the Photography Pro function to the two phones. They promise professional-level photography in more compact forms. Expect better shutter speed, ISO, RAW support, EV Indicator, and shuter button. A ‘Basic Mode’ feature has beed added to Photography Pro.

The two are similar in many ways but the Sony Xperia 1 III has a bigger 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED screen. The Sony Xperia 5 III has a smaller but equally impressive 6.1-inch 21:9 CinemaWide HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For the creative ones, Sony offers Creator Mode “Powered by CineAlta”. Enjoy professional-level video processing, colors, and displays akin to Sony monitors used in Hollywood.

For the games, the 120Hz Refresh rate display is a winner. The phones bring a 240Hz Motion blur reduction technology, 240Hz Touch scanning rate, and white balance adjustment to reduce eye strain. The Heat Suppression power control handles the thermal stress so you don’t have to worry about the phones overheating even during intense gaming sessions.