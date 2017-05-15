It’s here. The final release of the Xperia X Concept software update as promised. Oh wait, this is another final update released by the company apart from the one that rolled out last week. This is after a number of updates incuding one that delivered the new ambient display feature. This is the final, final update. It’s only a bonus release because perhaps Sony Mobile forgot to add something or just want to add another thing or two.

This final bonus update is listed as 38.4.A.0.45. It brings the new wallpaper picker which is also part of the 10.2.A.3.0 Xperia Home launcher. If you are in for more treats, you can try looking for hidden Easter eggs.

If you are currently on Xperia X, you may get new icons and new Android wallpapers by simply entering *#*#2468#*#* into the dialler. Sony hopes that the Concept program has benefitted the users as much as it benefitted its developers and programmers.

Sony specifically notifies the users that the Concept bonus release changes the Home. The background can be changed to dusky, dark, or painted on the sky. There is also the assurance that existing data will not be affected by the software update so there is nothing to worry about.

VIA: XPERIA Blog