It’s no secret that mobile business for Sony is thriving. Phones from the brand are not advancing fast enough. We don’t think the company will go away anytime soon but if numbers don’t improve, then we may have to see major changes and adjustments especially in markets where Sony phones are not popular. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about such but Sony Mobile is shutting down operations and offices in Africa, Turkey, and the Middle East. We got this information from Mr. Evleaks himself, Evan Blass, who tweeted the bad news yesterday.

The end is near for Sony Mobile offices in the said regions. By October, Sony will no longer operate and will stop releasing new phones. We know more devices will still be announced by the company but they may no longer be sold in some countries. We remember how about two years ago, Sony also shut down its online stores in the US and Europe.

We’re confident Sony won’t be bowing out of the mobile industry–not yet. It can still come up with great phones as it did last year with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium which was actually awarded as the “Best New Smartphone at MWC 2017”.

Details about the shutdown are scarce but we’re hoping for all the best for Sony.