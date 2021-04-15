Apart from the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, here’s another Xperia phone: the Sony Xperia 10 III. The smartphone already comes with 5G connectivity and a host of other almost premium specs. It doesn’t run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 like the other two Xperia phones mentioned but features Snapdragon 690 5G which is also powerful enough to allow 5G support. It will also make an impression with a long battery life, entertainment features, and a water resistant build.

The Sony Xperia 10 III is lightweight and compact and yet offers power and speed. It runs on a 4500mAh battery. As described, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The IP65/IP68 water and dust resistant rating protects the phone from elements.

When it comes to imaging, the triple rear camera system (ultra-wide + wide + telephoto) can handle low light environments and take clear photos. There is an Auto mode that can do animal detection.

For a more cinematic viewing, the 6-inch notch-less FHD+ OLED display with 21:9 Wide aspect ratio also comes with HDR support. A high-resolution audio quality is also possible with DSEE Ultimate.

The phone comes with a deep learning technology that analyzes Wi-Fi signals and takes advantage of Sony’s Neural Network Libraries. The phone’s battery is improved with Xperia Adaptive Charging as it can monitor the battery while charging. This ensure the battery is healthy and is not overworked.

The Sony Xperia 10 III is lightweight but robust even with its 6-inch display. It can handle everyday use and is very much scratch-resistant. It will run Android 11 out of the box and will be available in early Summer. The phone will be out in Blue, Black, and White.