Sony’s in-car audio head units are probably one of the most popular for car owners who want to upgrade their vehicle’s infotainment system with Android Auto support. Sony’s head units have presented great value for money, and that should be the case with the XAV-AX200, a new model announced by the Japanese consumer electronics giant.

The XAV-AX200 in-car audio head unit includes a 6.4″ touchscreen with support for Android Auto (and Apple CarPlay, if you must ask). Strangely, it includes a built-in DVD Player, but who uses DVD’s nowadays? The head unit will accept 3 external cameras, and the usual support for Bluetooth connections.

Did we mention that it is meant to sound better than Sony’s previous models? Well, it is – with a 4V pre-out, maximum outputs for speakers at 10Wx4 RMS and 55Wx4. Add to it Sony’s “EXTRA BASS” feature, a 10-band EQ, FLAC compatibility over USB, and steering wheel remote input, and you probably have one of the better audio setups you’ll see from just the head unit alone.

The catch? Well, there are no images around of the XAV-AV200 yet, and the pricing is still up in the air. Take a look at an image of the previous model above. But this situation should change in a few weeks’ time, yes?

VIA: Sony