The special edition Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is now up for pre-order. It’s real. A Qualcomm gaming phone for Snapdragon Insiders has been in the works and looks like ASUS is almost ready to reveal it. The phone is coming this August. Pre-order has opened on ASUS website and we can now confirm a number of things. For one, the smartphone’s price is $1,499 which is very pricey for a non-foldable device. It’s mainly a gaming phone so we can expect features and specs are also premium.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders comes equipped with a large 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with 2448 x 1080 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 20.4:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. RAM is 16GB while storage is 512GB USF3.1.

The new phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor which means it also offers 5G connectivity. When it comes to the camera department, there is a Sony IMX686 64MP image sensor, 12MP ultrawide camera, and a third 8MP camera that offers 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom. The selfie camera is 24 megapixels.

The Qualcomm gaming phone runs on Android 11 and offers the standard connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6E. The 4000mAh battery comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charging technology.

ASUS and Qualcomm are also offering the smartphone with a pair of premium Master and Dynamic earbuds and an Earbuds Charging Case. Other features are as follows: Smart AMP (WDA8835) Stereo Speakers, Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Technology, Quad HDR Microphones with 114dB Dynamic Range, up to 8K UHD video recording at 30 fps, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound technology.