The gaming phone industry have only just began. We’re seeing quite a few models now and we believe more will be introduced. The most recent ones we featured were the Nubia RedMagic 6R, ASUS ROG Phone 5, and the Black Shark 4. We are looking forward to a few more like that Galaxy gaming phone and another one from Redmi. Exclusive for the Snapdragon Insiders community is a new gaming phone that is expected to be very powerful. Qualcomm has teamed up with ASUS for this one so we can say it can offer a very premium gaming experience.

The special-edition smartphone runs on Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor. ASUS designed the hardware so we believe it’s going to be very durable and powerful. The device comes equipped with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6/6E so you can enjoy mobile gaming anywhere.

We’re talking about lightning-fast speed here in many ways. Expect long battery life and less lag as made possible with all the optimizations available.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is ideal not only for gamers but also for the audiophiles and the shutterbugs. The phone allows crystal-clear sound tripping of your favorite music and even gaming. The new Snapdragon Sound technology allows premium audio.

Partner the phone with the pair of in-box premium earbuds designed by Master & Dynamic and you can hear sounds that are true-to-life. For the photographers, the pro-quality camera lets you capture photos in different conditions, whether under bright sun light or in low light.

The device will be available in the United States, UK, Germany, and China soon. It will be ready in other markets as well. There’s not much information on exact availability and on which neworks but we have details on the specs and features for the $1,500 gaming phone. ASUS will be manufacturing and marketing the phone by August.

The smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features a large 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, 2448 x 1080 px resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus, Always-on display support, 24MP selfie camera, and a triple camera system (4MP f/1.8 camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 8MPtelephone with 3X zoom lens). The Qualcomm AI software experiences include AI object tracking and auto zoom. Out of the box, it comes with two charging cables, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 power adapter, pair of TWS earbuds, and a bumper case.

Other features include 16GB of RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4000mAh battery. The Android OS version used is unknown but we are assuming either Android 11 or Android 12. With the Quick Charge 5.0 charger, the phone can reach full charge in less than an hour (50 minutes) or 30 minutes to reach 70%.