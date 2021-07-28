Master & Dynamic is a trusted brand when it comes to audio accessories but we haven’t featured anything new recently. The last pair we mentioned, the Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, was released in 2019. That pair followed the Master & Dynamic Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones which was introduced as a luxury accessory. This 2021, the new MW08 Sport Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones are ready together with the MC100 Wireless Charge Pad. The new pair and its companion both come with an elegant design plus topnotch performance so you can have a premium audio listening experience.

The MW08 Sport Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones come in a Kevlar fiber case. The earbuds feature a shatter-resistant sapphire glass body, new foam ear tips, and up to 42 hours of battery life.

The wireless charging technology makes it possible for you to enjoy the pair the whole day. Active users will love the pair because of its portability and protection. For the perfect fit, you can check the two sizes of foam ear tips and five sizes of silicone ear tips. Choose a pair that can conforms to the shape of your ears.

Bringing Master & Dynamic’s signature sound are the 11mm Beryllium drivers. There are two ambient listening modes that help improve the audio. The pair also features Qualcomm Hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation technology.

The MW08 Sport can last up to 12 hours. With the charging case, you can enjoy another 30 hours. Choose from these color options: Olive Sapphire Glass, Blue, Silver, and Black. Each pair will come in a black Kevlar charging case.