Aside from the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, Amazon is introducing new products you will find very useful: the Show Mode and Show Mode Dock. Show Mode allows hands-free Alexa usage fire Amazon Fire tablets while the charging dock is–you guessed it right–a charging station for tablets. When you place the Fire tablet onto the dock, it will automatically switch to Show Mode so you can best view different information from the calendar to timer, camera feeds, movie trailers, and video flash briefings. The full screen preview is optimized for a better watching experience.

The Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock allows a more convenient experience with Alexa because it lets you “talk” to the voice assistant hands-free and while doing many other tasks. It’s more useful especially if you’re in the kitchen and are watching cooking shows on YouTube. You can have as many docking stations you want–perhaps one for each room?

The new Show Mode Charging Dock is compatible with Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets. It’s not actually a first of its kind but Amazon boasts this one as it transitions the tablet automatically, thanks to the Show Mode feature. Use it for charging and adjust the angle according to your position and preference.

Amazon sells the Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 tablet with a $34.99 price tag (SRP: $39.99). The bigger version, the Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 10 costs $49.99 (SRP: $54.99). You can pre-order for the the Show Mode Charging Dock straight from Amazon HERE and HERE.

The Amazon Show Mode feature will arrive beginning July 2 on current-gen Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets as an OTA update.

