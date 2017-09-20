A new Fire HD is ready for the masses. Amazon has just introduced the Fire HD 10 that is described as an improved and 30% faster tablet. It boasts of a large 10.1-inch widescreen with 1080p Full HD resolution, 32GB onboard storage, 10-hour battery life, and a super fast quad-core processor. For the mid-range specs, the tablet is very much affordable at below $150. It already comes with built-in Alexa so you talk to Amazon’s own smart assistant that has over 20,000 skills.

With Alexa, you can “talk” to the Amazon Fire HD 10 and it will follow your voice commands. Tell Alexa to play or pause a video you’re watchin, show your calendar, set an alarm, search for music, or even dim or turn on/off the lights in your smart home.

The tablet will be available beginning October 11 but you can now place your pre-orders. Other specs and features of the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 include a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB, Dolby Atmos Audio technoloy, Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and rear and front-facing cameras. There are Amazon-exlusive features as well including Screen Sharing, Second Screen, Whispersync, Amazon FreeTime, X-Ray, Asap, Blue Shade, For You, On Deck, and Family Library among others.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 will be out in either 32GB or 64GB model. The entry-level version is $149.99 while the 64GB variant is $189.99. These are subsidized prices. That is, if you are willing to see the ads on the lock screen of your phone. Without those ads and special promos popping on your screen, the tablet will be $164.00 and $204.99 for the 32GB and 64GB units, respectively.

You can choose from the Cobalt Purple, Punch Red, Marine Blue, and Black protective covers but each one will go for $39.99.

SOURCE: Amazon