After the Sharp AQUOS S2’s launch in China last August, here’s Sharp prepping for its successor. As the first “full screen” smartphone in the Chinese market, the Sharp AQUOS S2 has made a good impression that its follow-up is already in the works. Sighted on TENAA recently are the Sharp AQUOS S3 and its mini version. There are two new AQUOS phones but we have yet to hear an official announcement. We’ll get to see the new devices this coming January 16 as press invites are being sent out.

The Sharp Aquos S3 is expected to roll out with a 5.99-inch screen with 18:9 ratio display. That’s almost bezel-less Full HD+ resolution plus 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 630, and a 64GB built-in storage. A higher variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM. The phone will be equipped with a 12MP and 13MP dual rear camera system, 16MP selfie camera, and a 3100mAh battery. The device will only be out in Black.

As for the Sharp AQUOS S3 mini, this variant will have a 5.48-inch screen, 2040 x 1080 pixel resolution, 20MP selfie camera, and a 16MP rear camera. No details on availability and pricing of both variants but we’re expecting they will be ready at launch.

Note that the Sharp AQUOS S3 mini was mentioned on a list released by Google recently containing Android devices that work with Google.



Check out these images posted on TENAA:

Sharp Aquos S3

Sharp Aquos S3 mini

VIA: GSMArena