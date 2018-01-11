Satechi is one reliable company when it comes to making chargers and other power solutions. We’ve featured numerous products including the USB-C Power Meter, Wireless Charging Pad, and a USB-C Travel Charger. A new one has just been unveiled and will be available soon on Amazon. Officially called as the Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger, this accessory comes with USB-C PD. It is capable of fast charging with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The charger is ideal to use for premium mobile devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, laptops, smartphones, and even gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch. The item is now listed on Amazon.com but there is no mention of the exact date of shipment. We’re hoping this quarter or at least within the first half of the year.

The Satechi charger can offer up to 60W of power for any Type-C gadget. Fast charging is possible, as well as, Quick Charging by Qualcomm. As with most travel chargers in the market today, this one offers a wide input range for voltage requirements that one may need in different countries. You may still need separate adapters or converters but this should be ready for most devices.

Satechi’s Type-C 75W Travel Charger is very much travel-friendly. It fits your carry-on luggage and looks stylish in modern metallic space gray. No information on pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.

SOURCE: Amazon