Satechi is a household name in travel chargers. If you’re not familiar with it, then it’s time that you are introduced to the brand that we’ve been following since 2012. From the Bluetooth Smart Pointer remote to the Wireless Charging Pad, and the USB-C Power Meter, here is a new USB-C Travel Charger that boasts of a Type-C port and two Type-A ports. This means you can juice up more devices at the same time.

Speed charging is the name of the game for this Satechi USB-C Travel Charger. You can be worry-free while on-the-go because you will never run out of battery. You always depend on a power bank but to be sure, better charge or plug your phone into a power outlet. As much as possible, charge your unit directly.

This new product from Satechi can be used with many other gadgets from the new Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus to a Google Pixel phone and to your laptops or Chromebooks.

The USB-C Travel Charger is smart in the sense it has an auto-detect technology so you can always get the maximum charge and always in full speed. This device is very compact with its aluminum build, portabilility, and convenience. You can get from either the Space Gray or Silver now on Amazon and Satechi online stores. The Gold version also costs $39.99 but have yet to be ready next month.

SOURCE: Satechi