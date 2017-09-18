When Samsung released the PhoneCast VR app for the Gear VR, it was originally an app intended for using various media player apps within a virtual reality environment. Now in the app’s most recent version, you can even run 2D apps and games with the VR environment. How cool is that?

The PhoneCast VR app originally brought media players into the VR realm, allowing you to watch a movie on a 200-inch virtual screen while using your Samsung Gear VR headset. But now, the app has been updated with a Labs feature, and invoking labs will allow you to run any approved app or game within the VR environment.

Samsung’s team behind PhoneCast VR said that a number of people have been asking to be able to run their favorite apps and games in VR, so this feature was developed and integrated. All though it will not run all of your apps and games in there for now, the team behind the app has approved and whitelisted a good number of popular apps and games

Apart from the labs feature, you can still run your media players within the app – including Plex, Vudu, YouTube, VLC, MX Player, Musically, Kodi, Tubi TV, DirecTV LLC, Crackle, XFINITY, Hulu, NFL, Sling TV, T-Mobile TV, go90, and Epix. You can download the PhoneCast VR app via the Oculus portal.

SOURCE: Oculus