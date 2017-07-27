Not everyone is really into watching 360-videos for various reasons. But probably almost everyone would want to watch videos on a bigger screen. If you can’t afford to buy a 200-inch TV, you can at least get to have a virtual 200-inch screen with the Samsung Gear VR headset. And now Samsung has released a new app called PhoneCast VR which will give compatibility to 3rd-party video streaming services so you can watch both 360-degree videos and “regular” videos on your headset.

If you’ve never tried watching videos on a 200-inch virtual screen but you have a Gear VR handy (or you’re planning to buy one since it’s really not that expensive), then you might want to try it out now. Previously, third-party video streaming apps are not compatible with the VR headset from Samsung. But now with the PhoneCast VR, you will be able to watch the streaming content from the video apps that are supported in the initial release. This includes YouTube, Hulu, Plex, Vudu, Musically, VLC, etc.

When you launch the PhoneCast app, you will see the list of compatible video streaming apps with a background of a scenic lake campfire. You just launch the app/service you want to watch from. You can adjust the brightness or the size and position of the virtual screen. There are 23 video streaming sites that are supported for now, but major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and even Google Play Movies aren’t there, but hopefully they will be added soon.

The app is still in beta mode though, so don’t expect everything to be perfect. But you can already download the APK of PhoneCast VR and install it in your Samsung Gear VR. Here’s the complete list of supported apps.

1. Plex

2. Vudu

3. Epix

4. Hulu

5. Tubi TV

6. Crackle

7. YouTube

8. NFL

9. Musically

10. Kodi

11. Naver TV

12. V Live

13. Kakao TV Live

14. Smart DMB

15. Africa TV

16. Naver Webtoon

17. Oksusu

18. Olleh TV Mobile

19. LTE Video Portal

20. VLC

21. Xfinity

22. Sling TV

23. MX Player

VIA: SAM Mobile