The South Korean tech giant has been contemplating if it will officially reveal a new foldable Android smartphone. Samsung isn’t new to the business of clamshell phones but not many OEMs have tried to release truly high-specced Android phone and it needs another possible moneymaker. We only know of luxury clamshell phones from before but nothing as premium as the rumored Samsung device.

The foldable phone by Samsung is said to come with top-of-the-line features right now like Samsung Pay, fingerprint scanning, and wireless charging among others. The company is boldly entering a new arena of premium foldables as certification for wireless charging was recently sighted.

The Samsung folder phone is said to have the following specs: 4.2-inch dual OLED screeb, 64GB onboard storage, 12MP main camera, 5MP front-facing cam, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and a 2300mAh battery. The device is a bit small but it is powerful and durable enough to offer dust- and water-resistance.

There is no confirmation on exact availability but we can say it is soon and is happening this 2017 based on the ‘SM-W2017’ reference despite the earlier news that rollout will be pushed to 2019. We’re hoping this year since we’re getting bored now with the usual improvements on phones.

You may notice the design takes after the premium flagship Galaxy S phones. It is supposed to be a high-end foldable device so price should be expensive. But of course, we’ll be glad to welcome a premium yet affordable phone.

Apart from this new high-end foldable smartphone, the OEM is also expected to introduce the next-gen Galaxy Folder 2 as a long overdue follow-up to the Galaxy Folder. New price could be anything between 200,000 to 300,000 won ($177 to $266). Rumored specs include a 3.8-inch screen, 1950mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

