Last year, Samsung surprised the Android community and the rest of the mobile world with the Samsung W21 5G. It was released in November as a bigger Galaxy Z Fold 2 exclusive for China. This 2021, another similar version will be ready. The Samsung W22 5G is now anticipated to be the next model. It will be another variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 exclusive again for China. The new foldable phones by the South Korean tech giant are expected to be unveiled in August. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the stars of the show.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to be announced in the coming months. They may not be followed by the Galaxy S21 FE which is now said to be delayed further. As for the Samsung W22 5G, this China-exclusive variant is said to be introduced shortly after the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung may only sell the W22 5G foldable phone in China. It will be an exclusive model under the “W” series. It can be assumed the Samsung W22 5G will also be bigger or taller compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Samsung W21 5G was sold for CNY 19,999. That’s around $3,000 which is definitely pricier compared to the regular Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Samsung W22 5G could still be in the same price point.

Samsung W22 5G has been discovered as model number SM-W2022. It may be out with a 512GB onboard storage and in Black color option. We’re guessing this exclusive offering will still sell out just like the Samsung W21 5G.