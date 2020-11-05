We have no idea how many units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Samsung have already sold but a new version has just been made available. Well, it’s not exactly something you can have as the W21 is only up for sale in China. This one comes with a bigger display. The original Galaxy Z Fold 2’s foldable screen is already massive but the Chinese needs something bigger. The exclusive edition boasts a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen (diagonal) with 1768 x 2208 pixels and a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED external display with 816 x 2260 pixel resolution.

The special edition foldable smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SDM8250 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It will come with dual SIM support plus 512GB onboard storage and 12GB of RAM.

The phone will be sold for 19999 yuan which is about $3,005 in the US. It will be out in market starting November 20, 2020, Friday. The Samsung W21 is a Galaxy Fold phone but is a model exclusive for China. This reminds us of the time when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G was first released in China even before the US.

Samsung’s latest foldable phone tells us the South Korean tech giant also sees China as a big market. The company knows it will sell in the country even if it is dominated by plenty of Chinese OEMs.

With this kind of success, it could mean more affordable foldable phones may be produced and introduced in the coming year since there is a demand. The prices may still be high right now but we believe time will come they will be more accessible than ever.