Apart from the premium Galaxy S Series, Samsung has the Galaxy A lineup to be proud of. The mid-range brand was first introduced in 2014 in the form of the Galaxy A3. It was then followed by the Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, and the Galaxy A9 the following year. New models have been introduced annually but this is the first time an A6 will be released. There is no official announcement yet but a benchmark document shows the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. These devices follow the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8 (2018)+ recently introduced in the market.

They may be well within the mid-range group but the A6 and A6+ are more powerful with the Exynos 7870 with 3GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM, respectively. The smartphones only use Bluetooth 4.2 but there’s already Android 8.0 Oreo pre-installed and not just Android Nougat. When it comes to availability, the smartphones are said to roll out in the Middle East, Russia, and Europe in the next few months with mid-range prices. We’re assuming it will be anything between $200 and $300.

Samsung earlier said it would only give quarterly security updates for some new 2018 models. We’re guessing the A6 and A6+ will be included. If you cannot wait for the A6 duo, there’s th Galaxy A8 or A8+ (2018) you can purchase from B&H or the A8 Enterprise Edition in Germany.

