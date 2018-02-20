Samsung announced the 2018 models of the Galaxy A8 and A8+ last December. We’ve been waiting for their arrival while also anticipating for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Before we get busy on the S9 duo, let’s focus our attention on the new A8 pair at least for a few days. Now listed on B&H Photo are the two new premium smartphones that boast of dual 16MP and 8MP front-facing cameras, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Infinity display, and 64GB onboard storage.

We’ve seen the manuals for these two even before launch. Their main difference lies in the screen size: 5.6-inches and 6-inches. Both have 2220 x 1080 Super AMOLED resolution, 2.2/1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor, 4GB RAM, 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, WiFi, 4G LTE, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. There’s not much difference really but the bigger display on the Plus variant offers a more wonderful experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is also available with 6GB RAM but with a few more dollars added to the price. Batteries are 3,000mAh (Samsung Galaxy A8) and 3,500mAh in capacity. When it comes to pricing, be prepared with some $479.99 and $529.99, respectively. Color options include Black, Orchid Gray, and Gold.

Note that these phones are the unlocked variants which means you can use any supported SIM if you are in the United States.

