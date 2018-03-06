Just a few days after the Samsung Galaxy S9 has been officially announced, the Enterprise Edition of this new flagship, together with the Galaxy A8, are now being introduced in Germany. These editions are not really meant for regular consumers but rather for those looking for corporate solutions as it has complete security as well as flexible customization options for the company. Both devices are available so you can choose between the newest flagship or a high-performance mid-range device, whichever will fit your corporate needs.

The Enterprise Edition versions of these two smartphones will come with three-year licenses for the Knox Configure (Dynamic Edition) and the Enterprise Firmware Over-The-Air service as well as a manufacturer warranty of two years. The Galaxy A8 will receive three years of monthly security updates while the Galaxy S9 will have an extension of quarterly updates in the 4th year. Administrators can use a Mobile Device Management system when rolling out these updates.

Both smartphones come with the Super AMOLED Infinity display which should make it easier for employees to work on their device. They also have a split screen view so users can multi-task when needed. And since they are also both IP68 certified, you get protection from water and dust. They also come with “flexible and efficient device management” which companies need for office-provided devices.

Both devices are the dual-SIM editions for the German market, with the Galaxy A8 already available while the recently announced Galaxy S9 will start to go on sale by April. The Galaxy S9 will be priced at 849 Euros while the Galaxy A8 will be available at a more affordable rate of 499 Euros.

SOURCE: Samsung