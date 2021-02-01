Samsung is also on a mission to help other OEMs to come up with new unconventional phones. The South Korean tech giant has successfully released the Galaxy Fold line. We have no idea about the numbers but Samsung is the only seller that has gone commercial in several key markets if the topic is foldable phones. Others have attempted like Motorola and Huawei with the Moto Razr and Huawei Mate X but they’re not as popular. Samsung will continue to develop new displays in different form factors for other companies. This means it may very well lead in the display business.

Specifically, Samsung will develop slidable and rollable displays. The idea is nothing new. We have heard several concept phones that use such like the LG Rollable Phone and the Xiaomi Mi Alpha R rollable display phone. We also noted other unconventional phones introduced last year.

Samsung’s Senior Vice President Choi Kwon-young shared that it will expand in the foldable market by introducing small to mid-display this 2021. New technologies will be announced apart from the fold and flip types. The company is said to improve on refresh rate and energy consumption (low-power).

Samsung Display

The OLED market is currently expanding. Samsung is a leader in this area and will continue to improve by adopting new technologies. Demand is also getting higher for OLED panels and Samsung is determined to respond to the needs of the consumers and supply to other companies.

Samsung Display will be developing quantum display (QD) and continue to supply liquid crystal display (LCD) to numerous companies. Samsung actually planned on putting an end to LCD production last year but there are still plenty of requests from customers.

The increase in demand for OLED panels for phones, TVs, and monitors made Samsung post its highest quarterly earnings last Q4 2020. Operating income reached 1.75 trillion won and 9.96 trillion sales— eight times from the same period in 2019. Samsung’s 2020 figure reached 30.59 trillion won (2% decline) and 2.24 trillion won operating income (42% increase).