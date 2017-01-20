One of the busiest tech brands these days is Samsung. No, not just because of the Note 7 fiasco and in preparation for the Galaxy S8, but also because of the Nougat updates for its numerous devices. The South Korean tech giant started with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge with the Galaxy Beta Program. The official update was released earlier this month and we’re expecting the S7 Active will be next followed by the other premium phones.

Samsung has announced what devices will soon receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update. In the coming weeks or months, the following will be served the new dessert: Samsung Galaxy S6 edge, S6 edge Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A3, and Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlocked).

The Android 7.0 Nougat OS update brings several improvements including multi-window support for multi-tasking, new emojis, Quick Panel, notifications bundling, Direct Reply support, new pop-up window function, Performance Mode, and Samsung Pass.

Availability of Samsung Pass is limited though for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. This feature allows users to user their fingerprints to log into some apps and websites. Note that some functions and features may not be applicable in some countries and regions due to legal regulations and policies.

SOURCE: Samsung