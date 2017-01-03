The new year has just started and Samsung wants to make it right by releasing products that will impress you, as well as, all the much needed software updates to Nougat. Before Google announces the Android O, we’re hoping more Android 7.0 versions for different phones will be available very soon. Next to receive the chunky Nougat is the Galaxy S7 Active. Samsung is making the OS update possible after the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy S6 received theirs.

Nothing is official yet but an S7 Active powered by Android Nougat was sighted on GFXBench. A page listing shows a Samsung Galaxy S7 Active running the new Android mobile OS. Samsung is almost in the last phase of testing so if you own a Galaxy S7 Active, you’ll be happy to know the phone will be updated to the newest Android.

There’s still no information on time of release but it should be ready soon right after Android 7.1.1 is finalized for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active has been through a number of things including a manufacturing problem and failing the water immersion test. The Nougat OS update is definitely a welcome change.

VIA: SAMMOBILE