Samsung isn’t just all about smartphones. The South Korean tech giant is also a leader when it comes to tablets, wearables, and home appliances The brand is also known for smart devices and it has come up with a system that allows a more connected home. SmartThings is a smart platform that aims to improve on connected living. The future of IoT is here and will continue to evolve especially since new systems and features are being introduced.

Samsung SmartThings has recently announced further work on Matter. It’s a new protocol that allows users to control their Matter devices from different Samsung devices. Matter’s integration with Samsung will make most Galaxy devices, Family Hub products, and smart TVs to have versatile connectivity options.

With SmartThings and Matter, there will be a better connectivity standard that many companies can use. The smart home industry is set to benefit from such improvement in interoperability between devices, flexibility, connectivity, and more.

A few months ago, Google has started pushing for this new smart home protocol called Matter. We also said Matter smart home standard launch is delayed until 2022 but with its integration with Samsung SmartThings, we can expect related details will be revealed in the coming months.

Samsung SmartThings has previously worked with other similar services like Z-Wave and Zigbee. It’s doing the same with Matter so more consumers around the world can work on their smart homes and devices.

At the moment, there are plenty of Matter-enabled devices already part of the SmartThings ecosystem. Such products are available from the likes of Google, Honeywell Home by Resideo, Wemo, Yale, Schlage, Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, Linksys, and Eve Systems.

Connectivity Standards Alliance’s Head of Marketing has this to say about Matter and Samsung SmartThings: “We truly believe that Matter is the foundation and future of IoT, and we are thrilled that Samsung SmartThings will be embedding it into so many products accelerating smart home adoption and bringing users more convenient connected home experiences wherever they are.”

Updating the home with smart home devices will be easier with Matter and SmartThings. Matter can “help drive a surge in smart home adoption”. It will offer seamless onboarding and a more customized automation.