As the top mobile OEM, many people forget that Samsung also comes up with smart accessories. We have seen the Samsung Smart Monitor last year. There’s also the Samsung SmartTag that is helping many people find their missing stuff. Of course, we also won’t forget the Samsung SmartSuit meant for the winter olympics. For the mobile game, there is the new Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 that helps consumers multitask and be “efficient with every move”. With the Samsung Galaxy phones featuring Samsung DeX, you can easily use the phone as a temporary computer for work or school.

You need a physical keyboard for faster typing but you don’t need a full keyboard. The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is enough as it is lightweight and slim. You can easily put it inside your bag. If you’re into multitasking, this one is for you.

As described, the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 can connect seamlessly to multiple devices. It connects via Bluetooth. Just turn on the accessory, press down the Bluetooth key, and then it look for available devices nearby. Click “connect” when you see the keyboard on your device screen and then enter the given 6-digit code.

The smart keyboard can be connected to a maximum of three devices. You can even easily switch between them with a press of a button. It’s quick and easy to use. No need to pair repeatedly.

The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 can also be customized. Select the top three apps you use and what you want to open instantly. The built-in keys are designated for those three apps. Use Samsung DeX, answer emails, and just finish work with this keyboard and your phone.

Choose between the White or Black Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500. It will be ready in May. No word on pricing and exactly availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.