Samsung has been trying to make DeX happen since 2017 when they first introduced this “desktop replacement” for your mobile devices. While there are a lot of users that connect their phone or tablet to a larger screen and use its windowed-interface, it still hasn’t caught on as Samsung would want it to. Now with their quietly announced new Bluetooth keyboard, the Samsung Keyboard Trio 500, they want to remind people that using DeX is just a click of a button away.

The new compact wireless keyboard has a similar design to others in the market but its selling point is that it has a DeX shortcut. This is to remind people that they can use a bigger screen to work on whatever it is that they need to do for work or for personal use. The shortcut button will give you a desktop-like performance on the screen so you can do things like respond to messages, send emails, work on documents, etc.

Aside from the DeX shortcut, the Samsung Keyboard Trio 500 also has other things like customizable shortcut buttons os you can quickly open frequently used apps on compatible devices. You can pair it with up to three devices and switching among the three is pretty simple with the shortcut keys available. It is powered by two AAA batteries so unfortunately, the keyboard is not rechargeable.

Pairing the keyboard via Bluetooth is pretty easy and similar to how other devices are. You’ll see an easy-pairing pop-up on your device screen once you’ve turned it on and you’ll also get a 6-digit key so the pairing will be finished. Then you can start using the keyboard with your paired devices already and if you feel like using DeX, you can just tap on the shortcut and you’ll be guided for the initial set-up.

The Samsung Keyboard Trio 500‘s dimensions are 280.4 x 127.4 x 15.4 mm and weighs just 412.3 grams. It comes in just the colors black or white. There’s no price and availability yet but maybe that will be announced when the Samsung Galaxy Book models are launched on April 28.