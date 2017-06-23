A new version of the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 is now available. If you happen to love the flip or clamshell phone design, you will find this new smartphone easy on the eyes. A similar phone was launched in China last year in Gold finish. For this year, the South Korean tech giant is offering the phone in almost the same design but with updated features, specs, and color options.

The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 comes equipped with a 3.8-inch (9.6mm) screen, a keyless pad, social app key for shortcuts, 2GB RAM, 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1950mAh removable battery, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion (256GB max). Phone runs on Android 6.0 Lollipop out of the box. We have no idea if this phone can still be updated to Nougat or the Android O someday.

When it comes to imaging, Samsung didn’t mention the camera specs but the phone may feature an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing cam just like last year’s version. Two variants of the Galaxy Folder 2 will be released in the market: 3G or LTE. You can choose between the Burgundy or Black version of the 297,000 won ($261) smartphone.

We’re assuming the smartphone will be released in South Korea and China initially.

