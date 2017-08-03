Samsung has finally and officially announced its latest flip phone. The Samsung SM-G9298 has just been introduced to the mobile market but it will only be available in China. Phone was already leaked in Weibo while its user manual appeared online before launch. It doesn’t have a Galaxy on its name but the SM-G9298 is listed as the ‘Leader 8’ on the website.

This clamshell phone is made from aviation-grade aluminum alloy, resulting in a robust build. It comes equipped with a 4.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, microSD slot for memory expansion, and a 2300mAh battery with wireless charging. When it comes to imaging, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP selfie shooter with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung’s SM-G9298 Leader 8 phone actually has two displays: one inside and another one on the outside that are actually the same. The Android phone also features the Samsung standards—S Voice, configurable hotkey, Secure Folder, and Samsung Pay. There’s no Bixby here so don’t expect you’ll be able to talk to the device.

No mention on pricing and availability yet but we know this will be out in China. China Mobile will be offering the smartphone in the country.

SOURCE: Samsung