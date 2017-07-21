Samsung is not holding back in marketing the arrival of the Bixby Voice capabilities for its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ devices. It took it a few months to finally roll out in the US, due to some much talked about English grammar and syntax as well as big data issues. But now that it has started arriving on supported smartphones, then they’re showing it off through a series of videos and emphasizing why it’s better than the Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.

Previously, Samsung released a demo reel of sorts showing off what are the things you’ll be able to do once you have Bixby Voice activated. This next batch goes into a bit more details when it comes to functionality and productivity. You can ask it to remind you of things that you might easily forget, like where you parked or where you kept your keys. You can also use it to turn your ringtone volume up and to send messages to your mother.

You can also use Bixby to tweak some of your settings without touching your phone, like adjusting brightness, turning on the blue-light filter, checking your data, turning on your mobile hotspot, etc. While of course it’s sometimes easier to do this by yourself manually, it’s pretty convenient for times when you can’t use your hands to do so. You can trigger Bixby by saying “Hi Bixby” or long pressing the dedicated button.

Hopefully, the voice recognition function of Bixby is working well enough to be able to do all of these things. The fact that the AI team working on this is comparatively small (as compared to Google, Apple, or Amazon) may be a bit worrying, but let’s see how it performs in this initial rollout in the US.

