The long overdue rollout in the US of the voice functions of the Bixby digital assistant has finally arrived. After much delay and hullabaloo, it will be arriving through a software update. And of course along with it, Samsung has released several videos showing off what it can do on your Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. From what they’re showing in the video, it can practically do anything you want it to do on your phone, so hopefully the execution also functions as well as what they’re advertising.

The 1-minute Meet Bixby video basically shows all its very specific capabilities and claims “it really knows how to get things done.” Just through voice commands, it will be able to do things like set a photo as your profile picture, create a new album and name that album and add that photo, take screenshots of what you’re looking at and then send it to someone, and even add filters to specific photos. Other things you can do include add an item to your notes, order you an Uber, turn on flashlight, remind you to call someone, and even remind you not to do something when you’re in a specific place.

The other three videos show how obedient Bixby is when setting and re-setting alarms and even when tinkering with your settings, whether you like it or not. In one of the videos, the man’s girlfriend tells Bixby to take a selfie and set it as his wallpaper, turn on flashlight, etc. Hopefully, not just anyone can do this to your phone through Bixby or else you can be in trouble.

The software update should be rolling out to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users anytime in the next few days. Finally, they will be able to use their smartphone to its full capability with Bixby’s voice function.