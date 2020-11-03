Not many people may realize this but it’s not only Google shutting down several services and apps. Even Samsung has been putting an end to some features and apps that are not being used my many consumers. Samsung has already discontinued the likes of MirrorLink, Find My Car, S Voice, and PlayGalaxy. The next one to be killed off is the S Translator. We haven’t even fully optimized it yet but the South Korean tech giant has decided to shut it down. Language translation won’t be totally gone from your Samsung device as the company is introducing a replacement.

Samsung is shutting down the S Translator service this coming December 1. Those Samsung users living in South Korea has recently received a related notice.

The company said any information gathered before from the users will be deleted. Samsung also thanked the users for using the service. If you got to use it, you know S Translator offers translation between eleven languages. There’s English (US), English (UK), German, French, Japanese, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Portugues, Brazilian, and Korean.

The S Translator’s replacement will be Bixby. The latter can do the language translation for you. There’s also the tried and tested Google Translate. It has been updated over the last few months letting you save your transcribed sessions, real-time speech translation, transcribe mode, and additional languages. You can also use Microsoft Translator. The two offer more languages, even taking advantage of AI-powered translation.