Google Translate is probably one of the most useful tools to come out especially for those who do not speak the language of the country they’re in or those who want to learn a new language. It’s been a challenge for them to include those languages that don’t have a lot of web content. But because of advancements in Google’s machine learning technology and the support of the Google Translate Community, they’ve been able to add five new languages in the latest update. They now support Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur.

These five languages combined are spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide. They are actually the first languages that have been added by Google Translate in four years. In that time they have been trying to improve how to translate their existing supported languages, even if at times it has been a source of amusement for online users who screencap their hilarious translations.

The five new languages support both text translation and website translation. Translate also has virtual keyboard input for three of those: Kinyarwanda, Tatar, and Uyghur. But as with all the other translations, it’s a continuous effort for the Google Translate Community to help improve these languages. They now have a total of 108 languages supported in both the web version and on mobile devices.

Google Translate, in case you haven’t used it ever, is Google’s translation service that can translate one language to another and also includes off-line support to translate written content. They have been enhancing the service and adding more features and support for other related apps like Google Lens. It’s very useful for frequent trailers or those who have interaction with other languages other than their own.

The five new languages are now available on Google Translate already. If you speak any of these five languages, you can join the community to help improve the translations.