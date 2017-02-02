Samsung is set to announce a new product related to its successful Samsung Pay mobile payment service. As early as May last year, we heard of the idea that Samsung would be launching a Mini Pay app for online transactions. We never doubted that for a second because there is a demand to expand Samsung Pay. It was only a matter of time before Samsung introduces something similar and before the Samsung Pay Mini is officially announced, we already saw it in an official Samsung beta page together with the Bixby.

We’ve also been saying that Samsung Pay would be supported this year by more Galaxy phones. That makes more sense because mobile payments are slowly becoming a standard option in the digital world.

The Samsung Pay Mini is said to allow other Android phones to do online payment transactions. It’s expected to be available in South Korea first before the company can say it’s ready for other regions. We’re assuming the service is still under beta testing as a new and standalone app.

Samsung Pay has been around for less than two years and it’s about time the service evolves into something different. Releasing this is just one proof that Samsung isn’t stopping in coming up with useful gadgets and programs for everyone. The Note 7 issue is about to be closed so the company needs to double time and work hard to regain the trust of the consumers.

Samsung Pay Mini will be introduced to make the Samsung Pay payments platform also more attractive. Samsung Pay Mini will be an add-on to the Samsung Pay payments platform or it could be a separate app. Just like Samsung Pay, you can soon finish web payment transactions using the Pay Mini app on your smartwatch or smartphone.

SOURCE: Samsung