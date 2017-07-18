Samsung continues to improve its mobile payment service even after over two years of existence. Since its launch way back in March 2015, Samsung Pay has been updated numerous times already expanding to more countries and getting integrated with different other stores, banks, and services all over the world. It started strong in South Korea and soon found its way to the US and other key markets for Samsung.

Samsung replaced the Samsung Wallet and just recently, it was integrated with Discover Cards and Visa Checkout. Hundreds of banks are now supported but avid users have only been waiting for getting PayPal support. This week, Samsung announced the good news that it partnered with PayPal to add the payment method to Samsung Pay. This means everywhere PayPal is accepted, you can use your Samsung Pay if also supported in payment terminals. Braintree, which is another PayPal service, will also start accepting Samsung Pay.

This partnership between the two is actually imminent because they are two of the most popular mobile payment methods today. PayPal is accepted by millions of merchants while Samsung Pay is available on millions of Galaxy devices as well. This development promises to bring a more secure and faster checkout experiences in more stores in different countries.

Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business CTO and Head Injong Rhee said, “We are excited to be partnering with PayPal, one of the largest payment platforms in the world, to offer our global consumers a richer mobile wallet experience. This partnership furthers our commitment to providing customers with a more convenient payment experience that is simple, secure and available almost anywhere.”

Samsung Pay remains to be a simple and secure solution to digital payments. It is accepted almost anywhere and together with PayPal, we can be certain the mobile payment game is up a notch.

SOURCE: Samsung