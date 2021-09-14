Samsung is set to release One UI 4.0 soon. Just earlier, we said rollout for the beta build for Galaxy S21 has been delayed. It will be available soon as the South Korean tech giant has just opened the One UI 4 Beta Program for Galaxy S21 devices. The announcement was made today for all three Galaxy S21 phones–the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. One UI 4 is already based on Android 12 which means the Galaxy devices will have the latest features and improvements from the Android team.

One UI 4 is expected to deliver better privacy and customization features. Users are given control over several aspects their mobile experience as described.

Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business President and Head Dr. TM Roh proudly said: “One UI 4 helps users create their own, optimized mobile experience because Samsung recognizes that, everyone wants to meet their unique needs and preferences. As we’ve done with every iteration of our One UI, we’ve listened to our users to understand the tools and innovations needed to create a better, more reliable, and enhanced overall user experience.”

The beta program is meant to allow consumers to test the updated features before most of the public gets the final version. Samsung phone owners can join the beta program but only key markets. You can check your Samsung Members app for eligibility.

Feel free to test the design and features. Send feedback to the One UI team so they can work on issues and bugs discovered. As with any beta build, this isn’t perfect so expect to encounter problems.

What can you expect from One UI 4 beta? There is a more unified mobile experience delivered by the One UI user interface. The design is more elegant and cleaner. The interactions are said to be more streamlined and simplified.

More theme options have been added. You can adjust the functionality and look of your phone with any theme, thanks to the available tools. Feel free to customize your icons, wallpapers, notifications, and home screen among others. Widgets has also been redesigned with deep customization from appearance and visibility.

Other special features include a more diverse set of emojis, enhanced privacy and protection functions, and indicators. Expect better Android 12’s permission options. You are also free to check on the current data usage of both your apps and permissions.