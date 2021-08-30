A few weeks ago, we mentioned One UI 4.0 Android 12 beta for Samsung Galaxy S21 may be ready soon. We know it’s only a matter of time before the South Korea tech giant announces the official rollout. It will probably happen this coming September and may be ready for other flagship Samsung phones like the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. A mid-September launch is likely to happen but it could also be sooner than soon.

The Android 12-based One UI 4.0 Beta for the Galaxy S21 was said to roll out in the latter part of September. It could be earlier now according to a source. This will only be the beta version so expect bugs may still be encountered.

The Galaxy S21 may receive the beta firmware version in South Korea as build number G991NKSU3ZUHE. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G listed on Geekbench also provides a hint as the information includes scores on Android 12–3469 (multi) and 1122 (single).

Android 12 One UI 4 version may be ready soon as per a recent information about Good Lock modules. One module, One Hand Operation+, is said to get the update. It’s been updated recently and there was one mention of support for Android 12 as per the changelog. This tells us Android 12 is being prepped by the company for official release.