The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may be better than the original Galaxy Fold but this new version still needs some TLC. Just because the foldable-flexible display is better and more durable, it doesn’t mean you’ll rough up your use. Last week, we shared with you the Spigen Slim Armor Pro. This time, we are seeing another protective phone cover not from another third-party company but from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant has announced the official leather cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. More good news: a leather cover is also available for the Galaxy Buds Live.

A number of leather covered are actually available. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Leather Flip Cover is ready in two colors only. The price is around $90 while the Galaxy Buds Live Leather Cover is about $20 (22,000 won).

We can expect other OEMs and suppliers will take on the challenge of coming up with interesting accessories for the Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung has also introduced the Galaxy Buds Live Leather Cover in Gray and Dark Blue.

The pair of wireless earbuds from Samsung may be new but there’s no reason why you can’t make your wireless audio experience better while being well-protected. To review, a Samsung Buds Live teardown revealed the Beans nickname and more. The pair has also been leaked before the official launch.