Samsung has officially discontinued sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It’s not because of something unfortunate but because the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is coming soon. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is still available online. The South Korean tech giant has been working on the next-gen foldable phone. It will be third year Samsung is offering the foldable phone series. For this year, the Galaxy Z Fold series will arrive with another foldable phone–the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If you’re looking for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, you won’t find it. You may consider the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip or wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which we believe is arriving sometime in August via the next big Galaxy Unpacked.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could also be sold out now which may be good news for Samsung. Could more people be interested in the foldables game now? That is a possibility.

We remember saying before the industry may not be ready for foldable devices yet. We also once asked if the expensive foldable phones are worth the money. Samsung has since released a number of foldables. You see, the company doesn’t really have a rival in this business even if Huawei, Motorola, and Royole have introduced foldable smartphones. Xiaomi as also joined the foldable phone category with the Mi Mix Fold.

Samsung has not made any explanation or announcement. We’re crossing our fingers the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is simply out of stock. That or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be available earlier than scheduled.