The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro that was announced back in October is getting a follow-up. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy XCover Pro soon but we’ve got some details this early. The smartphone may be introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) or maybe during the company’s Unpacked 2020 event set on February 11. The device will debut as another rugged phone, ready for rough use outdoors or in most harsh environments. This one is affordable below $600 which is not so pricey at all for a rugged smartphone.

We’ve covered a number of Samsung Galaxy XCover models here. We remember the first Galaxy XCover back in 2011, Galaxy XCover 2, Galaxy XCover 3, Galaxy XCover 4, Galaxy XCover 4s, and the Galaxy XCover FieldPro. Next in line is the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro.

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro boasts a 6.3-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch hole for the selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. The rugged smartphone is powered by up to 2.0 GHz Samsung Exynos 9611 Octacore processor.

Making the phone a rugged device is the IP68 rating. This means it can withstand water, impacts, shocks, and dust even if it’s just plastic. It shows some narrow edges if you notice.

When it comes to the camera system, the XCover Pro features a 25MP main camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. That’s only a dual rear camera setup. The selfie shooter is 13 megapixels placed under the camera hole in the front. We don’t think the rugged Samsung device will be camera-centric based on the specs but they’re decent enough.

Other specs and features include a removable 4020mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and NFC support. It comes with a “Push To Talk” button plus a quick message function. We’re looking at a fingerprint reader on the side or may be integrated with the power button. The phone runs on Android 10 already with Samsung One UI 2.0