Samsung is getting busier each day as the day of the Unpacked event is also drawing nearer. We don’t know the exact date yet but rumor has it will be on August 11. We earlier noted an August 27 launch but it could be earlier now. The August 11 Unpacked event is likely to happen at 10AM EST. It’s going to be a major event especially since the South Korean tech giant will unveil two foldable smartphones. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung will also introduce the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4.

There will be no new Galaxy Note phone, at least, this year. The Galaxy Note 21 is expected to be replaced by the Galaxy S21 FE but that one may come later.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is said to come with a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display and a 7.55-inch internal display. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS.

The cameras will be aplenty. There will be a total of five–three main shooters, one camera on the cover display, and another one 16MP under-display selfie shooter. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may offer S-Pen support. It will be more affordable and will be ready in more colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Filp3 will also be cheaper. It will run on the same Qualcomm chipset with 3300mAh battery. The latter offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The main display will be 6.7-inches while the external display will be 1.9-inches.

The Galaxy Watch 4 will run on Wear OS with One UI Watch instead of Tizen. Interestingly, the new WearOS has integrated some Tizen features. There may be two variants: a regular one and a Classic variant.

Samsung may also introduce a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with a new design and multiple colors. Active noise cancellation may be a special feature as mentioned.